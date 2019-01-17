Cyient Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore, up 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore in December 2018 up 9.4% from Rs. 377.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.70 crore in December 2018 down 48.78% from Rs. 143.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.60 crore in December 2018 down 45.76% from Rs. 187.30 crore in December 2017.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.78 in December 2017.

Cyient shares closed at 623.70 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and 7.05% over the last 12 months.