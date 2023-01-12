 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cyient spikes after Q3 profit zooms 97% QoQ

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Revenue from operations jumped 16 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1618.8 crore from Rs 1396.2 crore

Q3 is generally considered a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies as number of billable days are lower. Thus, Cyient's QoQ jump in net profit was well received by the Street.

Share price of Cyient spiked 3 percent on January 12 after the IT services company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 156 crore for the October-December quarter, a 97.2 percent jump from the previous quarter.

The firm's net profit stood at Rs 79 crore in Q2 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 16 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,618.8 crore from Rs 1,396.2 crore. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue grew by 36 percent and profit grew 19 percent.

Q3 is generally considered a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies as number of billable days are lower. Thus, Cyient's 97.2 percent QoQ jump in net profit was well received by the Street.

Also Read: HCL Tech Q3 Preview | Revenue growth set to outperform peers; profit may jump 10%

EBIT (Earnings before Interest and Tax) zoomed 50.6 percent QoQ to Rs 213.3 crore. EBIT margin also improved to 13.2 percent from 10.14 percent in the previous quarter.