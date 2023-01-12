Cyient spikes after Q3 profit zooms 97% QoQ

Share price of Cyient spiked 3 percent on January 12 after the IT services company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 156 crore for the October-December quarter, a 97.2 percent jump from the previous quarter.

The firm's net profit stood at Rs 79 crore in Q2 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 16 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,618.8 crore from Rs 1,396.2 crore. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue grew by 36 percent and profit grew 19 percent.

Q3 is generally considered a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies as number of billable days are lower. Thus, Cyient's 97.2 percent QoQ jump in net profit was well received by the Street.

EBIT (Earnings before Interest and Tax) zoomed 50.6 percent QoQ to Rs 213.3 crore. EBIT margin also improved to 13.2 percent from 10.14 percent in the previous quarter.

The company has been in the limelight as its wholly-owned subsidiary Cyient DLM has filed for an IPO. Cyient DLM, which is an electronic manufacturing services and solutions provider, is looking to raise Rs 740 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, the company said on January 10. It may also consider raising up to Rs 148 crore by way of private placement, rights issue, preferential offer or any other method before the filing of the RHP. According to foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley, the IPO will provide greater flexibility to scale up the business and unlock shareholder value.

