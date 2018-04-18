Cyient Q4 PAT seen down 11.7% QoQ to Rs. 96.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Shiv Nadar, Founder and Chairman of HCL Technologies: USD 14.6 billion | Nadar’s wealth comes from the multinational IT services company he founded in 1976. Nadar is one of India's leading philanthropists, having donated USD 662 million to his Shiv Nadar Foundation, which backs education-related causes. (Image: Reuters)

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Information Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Cyient to report net profit at Rs. 96.1 crore down 11.7% quarter-on-quarter (up 22.5% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Q-o-Q (up 11.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,052.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 20.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 150 crore.

