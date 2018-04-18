App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Apr 18, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient Q4 PAT seen down 11.7% QoQ to Rs. 96.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Q-o-Q (up 11.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,052.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Information Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Cyient to report net profit at Rs. 96.1 crore down 11.7% quarter-on-quarter (up 22.5% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Q-o-Q (up 11.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,052.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 20.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 150 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Cyient #ICICI Direct #Information Technology #Result Poll

