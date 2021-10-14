MARKET NEWS

Cyient Q2 profit jumps 44% to Rs 121.3 crore; revenue up 10.79% to Rs 1,111.6 crore

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
IT company Cyient on Thursday posted a 44.57 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.3 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 83.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 10.79 percent to Rs 1,111.6 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 1,003.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

"Our performance this quarter has been very encouraging. The new global logos, the contribution of large deals, and the strong pipeline in place indicate that our growth pillars are delivering impact and will help accelerated growth in coming quarters," Cyient managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.
Tags: #Business #Cyient #Results
first published: Oct 14, 2021 10:50 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.