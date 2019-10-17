App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyient Q2 net profit falls 22.5% at Rs 98.5 cr

In dollar terms, the net profit declined 22.8 per cent to $13.8 million, while revenue was lower by 2.8 per cent at $164.2 million in the said quarter year-on-year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm Cyient on October 17 reported a 22.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 98.5 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 127.1 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Cyient said in a statement.

Its revenue also decreased 2.4 per cent at Rs 1,158.9 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,187 crore in the second quarter of 2018-19.

"PAT down by 22.5 per cent year-on-year primarily driven by lower EBIT and lower other income," Cyient said.

Close

In dollar terms, the net profit declined 22.8 per cent to $13.8 million, while revenue was lower by 2.8 per cent at $164.2 million in the said quarter year-on-year.

related news

Cyient MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said the second quarter results were "in line with our commentary".

"Excluding the one off spends, the EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) would have been 105 basis points higher quarter-on-quarter and our services EBIT margin would have been higher by 158 basis points quarter-on-quarter," he added.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

"We are confident of delivering a steady growth in our services business for the rest of the year. We remain strongly focused on growth, improvement in operating efficiencies and cash generation and thus, maximising the value for our shareholders," Cyient President and CFO Ajay Aggarwal said.

Cyient had a total headcount of 14,869 people at the end of September 2019 quarter with voluntary attrition at 18 per cent.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Cyient #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.