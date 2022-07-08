 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyient Q1 PAT may dip 34.7% QoQ to Rs. 100 cr: Motilal Oswal

Jul 08, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

Representative image (Cyient)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Cyient to report net profit at Rs. 100 crore down 34.7% quarter-on-quarter (down 12.5% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 16.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,230 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 16.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 140 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 8, 2022 12:32 pm
