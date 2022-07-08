Cyient Q1 PAT may dip 34.7% QoQ to Rs. 100 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Cyient to report net profit at Rs. 100 crore down 34.7% quarter-on-quarter (down 12.5% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 16.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,230 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 16.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 140 crore.

