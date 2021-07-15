MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cyient Q1 net profit up 41.3% to Rs 115 crore

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.4 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
July 15, 2021 / 11:15 PM IST

IT firm Cyient on July 15 reported a 41.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115 crore for the April-June quarter of this year.

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.4 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue increased 6.7 percent to Rs 1,058.2 crore for the period under review as against Rs 991.7 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21.

The PAT increased by 41.3 percent year-on-year and 4.9 per cent quarter-on-year, primarily from higher other income, partially offset by higher taxes, the filing said.

"We continue to expect to grow double digit in FY22 in Services with growth coming back from Q2...We also maintain that for the full year we expect the margins to improve at least by 200 basis points," it added.

Close

Related stories

Cyient Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Krishna Bodanapu said the company's first quarter results are in line with expectations considering this has been a significantly challenging quarter with the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Outlook for Q2 and the rest of the year remains strong due to the order intake and backlog in various verticals. We continue to hold our outlook for FY22 and expect double-digit growth in services business for the year," he said.

He added that profitability will continue to increase quarter-on-quarter through the year along with free cash generated.

"The new digital business unit continues to demonstrate rapid growth. Q1 was a good start to what promises to be a strong year," he said.

The company's headcount at the end of June quarter was at 12,433 people, with voluntary attrition at 23.5 per cent in the first quarter of FY22.
PTI
Tags: #Cyient #Results
first published: Jul 15, 2021 11:02 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.