Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient posts 54% growth in Q2 net profit at Rs 127.1 crore; operating profit up 24%

Its consolidated revenue rose to Rs 1,187 crore, up from Rs 1,080 crore posted during the previous quarter. In Q1 of FY18, this figure stood at Rs 965.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Information technology firm, Cyient, reported a net profit of Rs 127.1 crore for the September quarter, up around 54 percent from the previous quarter. On a year on year basis, the profit rose 14 percent from Rs 111.4 crore that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

The firm’s dollar revenue came in at $168.9 million, a rise of 5.5 percent QoQ, and 12.5 percent YoY.

The operating profit grew to Rs 162.6 crore from Rs 131.6 crore posted during the previous quarter. This is a growth of 24 percent.

The operating margin is reported at 13.7 percent, a rise from 12.2 percent from the previous quarter.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
