Cyient Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,396.20 crore, up 25.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,396.20 crore in September 2022 up 25.6% from Rs. 1,111.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.10 crore in September 2022 down 34.79% from Rs. 121.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.30 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 222.10 crore in September 2021.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.09 in September 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 772.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.45% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,396.20 1,250.10 1,111.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,396.20 1,250.10 1,111.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.30 146.60 148.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.60 4.70 -10.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 721.50 638.00 561.10
Depreciation 63.00 51.10 51.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 333.40 267.60 205.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.60 142.10 155.50
Other Income 19.70 33.70 14.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 161.30 175.80 170.40
Interest 31.20 16.30 8.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 130.10 159.50 161.60
Exceptional Items -21.60 -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.50 159.50 161.60
Tax 29.40 43.40 40.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.10 116.10 121.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.10 116.10 121.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.10 116.10 121.30
Equity Share Capital 55.20 55.20 55.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.24 10.63 11.09
Diluted EPS 7.20 10.57 11.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.16 10.63 11.09
Diluted EPS 7.20 10.57 11.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
