Cyient Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,396.20 crore, up 25.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,396.20 crore in September 2022 up 25.6% from Rs. 1,111.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.10 crore in September 2022 down 34.79% from Rs. 121.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.30 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 222.10 crore in September 2021.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.09 in September 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 772.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.45% over the last 12 months.