Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,003.30 crore, down 13.43% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,003.30 crore in September 2020 down 13.43% from Rs. 1,158.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.90 crore in September 2020 down 14.82% from Rs. 98.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.50 crore in September 2020 down 10.28% from Rs. 186.70 crore in September 2019.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.63 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.95 in September 2019.

Cyient shares closed at 366.50 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 62.82% returns over the last 6 months and -19.50% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,003.30991.701,158.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,003.30991.701,158.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials120.30110.40136.20
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.701.500.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost522.90575.60632.30
Depreciation48.4048.4048.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses205.60205.60229.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.8050.20111.60
Other Income9.3068.4026.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.10118.60138.00
Interest10.1010.0012.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.00108.60125.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax109.00108.60125.50
Tax25.1027.2028.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.9081.4097.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.9081.4097.40
Minority Interest----1.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.9081.4098.50
Equity Share Capital55.0055.0055.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.637.408.95
Diluted EPS7.637.408.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.637.408.95
Diluted EPS7.637.408.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results

