you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 04:17 PM IST

Cyient Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,186.90 crore, up 22.94% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,186.90 crore in September 2018 up 22.94% from Rs. 965.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.10 crore in September 2018 up 14.09% from Rs. 111.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.60 crore in September 2018 up 16.42% from Rs. 113.90 crore in September 2017.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 11.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.90 in September 2017.

Cyient shares closed at 669.25 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.11% returns over the last 6 months and 20.89% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,186.90 1,080.00 965.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,186.90 1,080.00 965.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.60 94.30 79.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.10 -6.50 2.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 636.90 611.20 539.50
Depreciation 28.80 28.50 25.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 265.10 250.40 204.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.60 102.10 113.90
Other Income 56.90 16.90 41.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 189.50 119.00 155.10
Interest 8.70 7.10 5.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.80 111.90 149.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 180.80 111.90 149.90
Tax 53.90 30.40 42.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 126.90 81.50 107.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 126.90 81.50 107.80
Minority Interest 0.10 0.90 1.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 0.10 1.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 127.10 82.50 111.40
Equity Share Capital 56.50 56.28 56.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.25 7.31 9.90
Diluted EPS 11.22 7.29 9.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.25 7.31 9.90
Diluted EPS 11.22 7.29 9.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results

