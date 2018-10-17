Cyient Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,186.90 crore, up 22.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,186.90 crore in September 2018 up 22.94% from Rs. 965.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.10 crore in September 2018 up 14.09% from Rs. 111.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.60 crore in September 2018 up 16.42% from Rs. 113.90 crore in September 2017.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 11.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.90 in September 2017.

Cyient shares closed at 669.25 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.11% returns over the last 6 months and 20.89% over the last 12 months.