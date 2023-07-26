English
    Cyient Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,686.50 crore, up 34.91% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,686.50 crore in June 2023 up 34.91% from Rs. 1,250.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.10 crore in June 2023 up 44.79% from Rs. 116.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.80 crore in June 2023 up 43.59% from Rs. 226.90 crore in June 2022.

    Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 15.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.63 in June 2022.

    Cyient shares closed at 1,466.55 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.82% returns over the last 6 months and 83.82% over the last 12 months.

    Cyient
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,686.501,751.401,250.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,686.501,751.401,250.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.50227.80146.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.503.104.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost866.90841.40638.00
    Depreciation67.6072.6051.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses327.00357.10267.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax248.00249.40142.10
    Other Income10.200.5033.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.20249.90175.80
    Interest27.8026.2016.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax230.40223.70159.50
    Exceptional Items-11.10-16.20--
    P/L Before Tax219.30207.50159.50
    Tax50.2044.3043.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.10163.20116.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.10163.20116.10
    Minority Interest-1.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates168.10163.20116.10
    Equity Share Capital55.3055.3055.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3514.9110.63
    Diluted EPS15.2014.7910.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3514.9110.63
    Diluted EPS15.2014.7910.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 26, 2023

