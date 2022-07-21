 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cyient Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,250.10 crore, up 18.13% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,250.10 crore in June 2022 up 18.13% from Rs. 1,058.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.10 crore in June 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 115.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.90 crore in June 2022 up 6.98% from Rs. 212.10 crore in June 2021.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 10.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.48 in June 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 797.80 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and -22.68% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,250.10 1,181.20 1,058.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,250.10 1,181.20 1,058.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.60 140.20 125.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.70 -1.80 3.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 638.00 577.20 547.60
Depreciation 51.10 42.90 49.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 267.60 253.20 195.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.10 169.50 137.40
Other Income 33.70 49.40 25.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.80 218.90 163.10
Interest 16.30 10.40 9.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 159.50 208.50 153.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 159.50 208.50 153.50
Tax 43.40 54.30 38.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.10 154.20 115.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.10 154.20 115.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 116.10 154.20 115.00
Equity Share Capital 55.20 55.20 55.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.63 14.12 10.48
Diluted EPS 10.57 14.03 10.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.63 14.12 10.45
Diluted EPS 10.57 14.03 10.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.