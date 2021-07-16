MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cyient Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.20 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.20 crore in June 2021 up 6.71% from Rs. 991.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.00 crore in June 2021 up 41.28% from Rs. 81.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.10 crore in June 2021 up 27.01% from Rs. 167.00 crore in June 2020.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 10.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.40 in June 2020.

Close

Cyient shares closed at 946.30 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.62% returns over the last 6 months and 251.98% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,058.201,093.10991.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,058.201,093.10991.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials125.70148.00110.40
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.509.401.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost547.60529.00575.60
Depreciation49.0049.1048.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--30.90--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses195.00221.20205.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.40105.5050.20
Other Income25.7040.3068.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.10145.80118.60
Interest9.6011.2010.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.50134.60108.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax153.50134.60108.60
Tax38.5031.5027.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.00103.1081.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.00103.1081.40
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates115.00103.1081.40
Equity Share Capital55.0055.0055.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.489.377.40
Diluted EPS10.449.377.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.459.377.40
Diluted EPS10.449.377.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 16, 2021 02:00 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.