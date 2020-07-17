App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 09:56 AM IST

Cyient Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 991.70 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 991.70 crore in June 2020 down 8.93% from Rs. 1,089.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.40 crore in June 2020 down 10.06% from Rs. 90.50 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.00 crore in June 2020 down 2.51% from Rs. 171.30 crore in June 2019.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.40 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.23 in June 2019.

Cyient shares closed at 284.15 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.98% returns over the last 6 months and -47.68% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations991.701,073.601,089.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations991.701,073.601,089.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials110.4061.80115.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.5017.20-14.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost575.60599.70630.50
Depreciation48.4047.9044.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--40.40--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses205.60261.20213.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.2045.4098.80
Other Income68.4053.9028.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.6099.30127.00
Interest10.0012.5011.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.6086.80115.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax108.6086.80115.30
Tax27.2040.1025.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.4046.7089.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.4046.7089.80
Minority Interest---1.000.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.500.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.4045.2090.50
Equity Share Capital55.0055.0055.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.404.118.23
Diluted EPS7.404.118.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.404.118.23
Diluted EPS7.404.118.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results

