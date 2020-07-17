Cyient Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 991.70 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 991.70 crore in June 2020 down 8.93% from Rs. 1,089.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.40 crore in June 2020 down 10.06% from Rs. 90.50 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.00 crore in June 2020 down 2.51% from Rs. 171.30 crore in June 2019.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.40 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.23 in June 2019.

Cyient shares closed at 284.15 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.98% returns over the last 6 months and -47.68% over the last 12 months.