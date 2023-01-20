 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyient Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,618.20 crore, up 36.74% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,618.20 crore in December 2022 up 36.74% from Rs. 1,183.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 131.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.80 crore in December 2022 up 32.88% from Rs. 233.90 crore in December 2021.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 14.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.07 in December 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 874.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,618.20 1,396.20 1,183.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,618.20 1,396.20 1,183.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.20 143.30 173.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.30 -6.60 -8.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 825.10 721.50 580.60
Depreciation 69.90 63.00 48.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 332.30 333.40 226.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.40 141.60 163.20
Other Income 27.50 19.70 22.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.90 161.30 185.30
Interest 26.30 31.20 10.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 214.60 130.10 174.80
Exceptional Items -8.90 -21.60 --
P/L Before Tax 205.70 108.50 174.80
Tax 49.70 29.40 43.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.00 79.10 131.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.00 79.10 131.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 156.00 79.10 131.80
Equity Share Capital 55.20 55.20 55.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.26 7.24 12.07
Diluted EPS 14.17 7.20 12.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.26 7.16 12.07
Diluted EPS 14.17 7.20 12.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm