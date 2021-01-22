Cyient Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.30 crore, down 5.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,044.30 crore in December 2020 down 5.57% from Rs. 1,105.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2020 down 11.91% from Rs. 108.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.50 crore in December 2020 down 8.17% from Rs. 202.00 crore in December 2019.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.85 in December 2019.

Cyient shares closed at 507.45 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.26% returns over the last 6 months and 9.92% over the last 12 months.