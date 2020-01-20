Cyient Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.90 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.90 crore in December 2019 down 6.89% from Rs. 1,187.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.30 crore in December 2019 up 17.33% from Rs. 92.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.00 crore in December 2019 up 29.9% from Rs. 155.50 crore in December 2018.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.16 in December 2018.

Cyient shares closed at 455.00 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and -27.71% over the last 12 months.