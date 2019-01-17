Cyient Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.70 crore, Up 20.79% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,187.70 1,186.90 983.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,187.70 1,186.90 983.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 108.80 128.60 71.90 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.10 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.80 -5.10 -11.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 648.20 636.90 557.40 Depreciation 28.00 28.80 27.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 255.20 265.10 225.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.20 132.60 112.80 Other Income -18.70 56.90 29.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.50 189.50 142.50 Interest 8.50 8.70 5.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.00 180.80 137.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -5.00 P/L Before Tax 119.00 180.80 132.40 Tax 26.60 53.90 25.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.40 126.90 107.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.40 126.90 107.30 Minority Interest -0.20 0.10 0.70 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 0.10 -20.20 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 92.30 127.10 87.80 Equity Share Capital 56.50 56.50 56.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.16 11.25 7.80 Diluted EPS 8.14 11.22 7.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.16 11.25 7.80 Diluted EPS 8.14 11.22 7.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited