Cybertech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore in September 2022 up 24.49% from Rs. 20.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2022 up 42.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2022 up 29.57% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2021.

Cybertech shares closed at 138.00 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.49% over the last 12 months.