Cybertech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore, up 89.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore in March 2023 up 89.17% from Rs. 19.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 46.71% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2023 up 41.18% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.