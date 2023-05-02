 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cybertech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore, up 89.17% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybertech Systems and Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore in March 2023 up 89.17% from Rs. 19.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 46.71% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2023 up 41.18% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

Cybertech Systems and Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.58 26.80 19.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.58 26.80 19.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.70 1.79 0.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.01 16.28 13.98
Depreciation 1.54 1.55 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.53 3.03 1.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.80 4.15 1.52
Other Income 1.38 1.71 1.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.18 5.86 3.20
Interest 0.32 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.87 5.83 3.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.87 5.83 3.17
Tax 1.41 1.45 0.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.46 4.37 2.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.46 4.37 2.36
Equity Share Capital 28.47 28.43 28.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.54 0.84
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.53 0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.54 0.84
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.53 0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited