Cybertech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore, up 89.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore in March 2023 up 89.17% from Rs. 19.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 46.71% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2023 up 41.18% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

Cybertech shares closed at 126.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.34% returns over the last 6 months and -30.09% over the last 12 months.