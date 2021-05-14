Cybertech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, up 6.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in March 2021 up 6.76% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021 down 55.43% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021 down 38.95% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2020.

Cybertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Cybertech shares closed at 161.20 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 425.94% over the last 12 months.