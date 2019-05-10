Cybertech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, up 25.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in March 2019 up 25.76% from Rs. 11.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019 up 294.74% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2019 up 1426.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2018.

Cybertech shares closed at 42.60 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -37.49% over the last 12 months.