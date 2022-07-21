Cybertech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore, up 31.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore in June 2022 up 31.57% from Rs. 18.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2022 up 87.3% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2022 up 56.79% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2021.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2021.

Cybertech shares closed at 166.60 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.77% over the last 12 months.