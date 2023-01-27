Cybertech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore in December 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 98.68% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2022 up 60.74% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2021.