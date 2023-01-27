English
    Cybertech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cybertech Systems and Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore in December 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 98.68% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2022 up 60.74% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2021.

    Cybertech Systems and Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.8025.3020.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.8025.3020.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.791.261.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2816.2513.23
    Depreciation1.551.571.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.032.582.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.153.641.77
    Other Income1.711.801.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.865.443.03
    Interest0.040.050.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.835.393.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.835.393.00
    Tax1.451.350.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.374.042.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.374.042.20
    Equity Share Capital28.4328.3828.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.541.430.78
    Diluted EPS1.531.420.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.541.430.78
    Diluted EPS1.531.420.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited