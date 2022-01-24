Cybertech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.33 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.33 crore in December 2021 up 17.18% from Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021 down 76.99% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2021 up 25.61% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2020.

Cybertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in December 2020.

Cybertech shares closed at 220.65 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)