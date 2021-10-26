Cybertech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.45 crore, up 25.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.45 crore in September 2021 up 25.75% from Rs. 27.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2021 up 125.59% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.20 crore in September 2021 up 75.54% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2020.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in September 2020.

Cybertech shares closed at 167.25 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.00% returns over the last 6 months and 107.51% over the last 12 months.