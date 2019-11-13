Cybertech Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore in September 2019 up 18.17% from Rs. 23.97 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2019 up 131% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2019 up 80% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2018.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2018.

Cybertech shares closed at 50.05 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 14.27% over the last 12 months.