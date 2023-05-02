Cybertech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.11 crore, up 52.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.11 crore in March 2023 up 52.81% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2023 up 4.82% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2023 up 8.73% from Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2022.