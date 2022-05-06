Cybertech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.41 crore, up 18.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.41 crore in March 2022 up 18.84% from Rs. 29.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022 up 82.39% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2022 up 55.5% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2021.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2021.

Cybertech shares closed at 166.30 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.92% returns over the last 6 months and 29.06% over the last 12 months.