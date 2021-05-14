Cybertech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore in March 2021 up 0.82% from Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2021 up 381.88% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2021 up 124.71% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2020.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.

Cybertech shares closed at 161.20 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 425.94% over the last 12 months.