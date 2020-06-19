App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cybertech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cybertech Systems and Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore in March 2020 up 12.25% from Rs. 26.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 87.62% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2020 down 65.79% from Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2019.

Cybertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2019.

Cybertech shares closed at 44.05 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and 0.80% over the last 12 months.

Cybertech Systems and Software
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations29.5528.8226.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.5528.8226.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.57----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.0616.5515.33
Depreciation1.621.511.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.875.845.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.554.914.17
Other Income1.521.551.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.976.465.85
Interest0.080.080.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.906.385.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.906.385.58
Tax0.311.360.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.585.024.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.585.024.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.585.024.70
Equity Share Capital27.5227.5227.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.211.821.71
Diluted EPS0.211.811.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.211.821.71
Diluted EPS0.211.811.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Cybertech #Cybertech Systems and Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 19: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 50,000 mark

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.