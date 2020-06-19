Cybertech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore in March 2020 up 12.25% from Rs. 26.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 87.62% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2020 down 65.79% from Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2019.

Cybertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2019.

Cybertech shares closed at 44.05 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and 0.80% over the last 12 months.