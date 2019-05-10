App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cybertech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore, up 24.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cybertech Systems and Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore in March 2019 up 24.45% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019 up 438.99% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2019 up 823.17% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2018.

Cybertech shares closed at 42.60 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -37.49% over the last 12 months.

Cybertech Systems and Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.33 24.70 21.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.33 24.70 21.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.33 15.15 14.78
Depreciation 1.72 1.67 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.10 5.53 7.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.17 2.35 -2.77
Other Income 1.67 1.80 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.85 4.15 -0.73
Interest 0.27 0.32 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.58 3.83 -1.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.58 3.83 -1.74
Tax 0.88 0.62 -0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.70 3.21 -1.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.70 3.21 -1.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.70 3.21 -1.39
Equity Share Capital 27.52 27.52 27.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 1.17 -0.51
Diluted EPS 1.70 1.16 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 1.17 -0.51
Diluted EPS 1.70 1.16 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 10, 2019 10:37 am

