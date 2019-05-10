Cybertech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore, up 24.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore in March 2019 up 24.45% from Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019 up 438.99% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2019 up 823.17% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2018.

Cybertech shares closed at 42.60 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -37.49% over the last 12 months.