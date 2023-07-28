Cybertech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, up 43.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in June 2023 up 43.47% from Rs. 38.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2023 down 3.88% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2023 down 3.06% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.

Cybertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

Cybertech shares closed at 129.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.29% returns over the last 6 months and -18.30% over the last 12 months.