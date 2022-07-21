 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cybertech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore, up 15.32% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cybertech Systems and Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore in June 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 33.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022 up 27.77% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2021.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

Cybertech shares closed at 166.60 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.07% returns over the last 6 months and -13.77% over the last 12 months.

Cybertech Systems and Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.55 35.41 33.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.55 35.41 33.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 2.18 2.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.79 22.46 21.36
Depreciation 1.95 1.95 1.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.70 3.42 3.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.11 5.40 4.09
Other Income 1.74 1.70 1.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.85 7.10 5.76
Interest 0.05 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.80 7.06 5.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.80 7.06 5.70
Tax 2.25 1.94 1.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.54 5.11 3.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.54 5.11 3.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.54 5.11 3.94
Equity Share Capital 28.37 28.17 27.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 1.81 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.95 1.79 1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 1.81 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.95 1.79 1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
