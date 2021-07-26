Cybertech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.43 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.43 crore in June 2021 up 10.11% from Rs. 30.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2021 down 23.71% from Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2021 down 11.84% from Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2020.

Cybertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2020.

Cybertech shares closed at 192.05 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.14% returns over the last 6 months and 260.32% over the last 12 months.