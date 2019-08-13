Cybertech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore in June 2019 up 20% from Rs. 21.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2019 up 918.63% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2019 up 186.45% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2018.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2018.

Cybertech shares closed at 47.60 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 34.08% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.