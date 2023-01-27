Cybertech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.63 crore, up 19.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.63 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 35.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021.