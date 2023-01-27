Cybertech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.63 crore, up 19.86% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cybertech Systems and Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.63 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 35.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021.

    Cybertech Systems and Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.6340.8835.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.6340.8835.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.692.272.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.9925.1721.13
    Depreciation1.981.971.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.345.384.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.646.085.85
    Other Income2.332.101.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.978.187.13
    Interest0.050.060.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.928.127.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.928.127.08
    Tax2.362.901.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.575.225.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.575.225.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.575.225.18
    Equity Share Capital28.4328.3828.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.961.841.84
    Diluted EPS1.951.831.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.961.841.84
    Diluted EPS1.951.831.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
