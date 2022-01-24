Cybertech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore, up 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore in December 2021 up 17.56% from Rs. 30.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021 down 58.07% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021 up 9.93% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2020.

Cybertech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.49 in December 2020.

Cybertech shares closed at 220.65 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.37% returns over the last 6 months and 64.42% over the last 12 months.