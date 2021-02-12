Cybertech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.25 crore, up 4.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.25 crore in December 2020 up 4.99% from Rs. 28.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2020 up 146.46% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2020 up 3.64% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2019.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2019.

Cybertech shares closed at 140.85 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 174.29% returns over the last 6 months and 196.84% over the last 12 months.