Cybertech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.82 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.82 crore in December 2019 up 16.67% from Rs. 24.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2019 up 56.4% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2019 up 36.94% from Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2018.

Cybertech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2018.

Cybertech shares closed at 45.15 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 18.50% over the last 12 months.