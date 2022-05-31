Cyber Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, down 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in March 2022 down 11.32% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 441.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 175% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Cyber Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Cyber Media shares closed at 20.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 114.97% returns over the last 6 months and 89.62% over the last 12 months.