Cyber Media Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 16.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in March 2019 down 16.14% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019 down 462.37% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 112.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2018.
Cyber Media shares closed at 3.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.94% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Cyber Media (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.46
|1.53
|1.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.46
|1.53
|1.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.91
|1.19
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.09
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|0.92
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.44
|-1.38
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.12
|2.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.31
|1.11
|Interest
|0.26
|0.30
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.62
|0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|-0.62
|0.78
|Tax
|2.11
|0.50
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.65
|-1.12
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.65
|-1.12
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|12.87
|12.87
|12.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|1.08
|0.50
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-0.87
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-0.87
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-0.87
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-0.87
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited