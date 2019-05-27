Cyber Media Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 16.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in March 2019 down 16.14% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019 down 462.37% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 112.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2018.

Cyber Media shares closed at 3.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.94% returns over the last 6 months