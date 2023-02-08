Cyber Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 27.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 27.65% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 1962.94% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.