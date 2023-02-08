English
    Cyber Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 27.65% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 27.65% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 1962.94% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.855.413.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.855.413.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.830.012.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.040.991.01
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.023.950.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.430.21
    Other Income0.050.030.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.470.31
    Interest0.040.240.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.220.12
    Exceptional Items6.01----
    P/L Before Tax5.990.220.12
    Tax3.51----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.490.220.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.490.220.12
    Equity Share Capital15.6715.6715.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.590.140.08
    Diluted EPS1.590.140.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.590.140.08
    Diluted EPS1.590.140.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
