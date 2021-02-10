Cyber Media Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 8.55% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 84.18% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 144.44% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Cyber Media shares closed at 8.16 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)