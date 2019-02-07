Cyber Media Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyber Media (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2018 down 5.53% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2018 up 11.82% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.
Cyber Media shares closed at 5.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.16% returns over the last 6 months and -62.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cyber Media (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.53
|1.74
|1.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.53
|1.74
|1.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|0.98
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.92
|1.05
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.36
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.09
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.27
|-0.38
|Interest
|0.30
|0.30
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.57
|-0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.57
|-0.89
|Tax
|0.50
|-0.24
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|-0.34
|-1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|-0.34
|-1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|12.87
|12.87
|12.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.08
|2.20
|2.59
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.26
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.26
|-0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.26
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.26
|-0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited