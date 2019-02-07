Cyber Media Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2018 down 5.53% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2018 up 11.82% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 38.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Cyber Media shares closed at 5.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.16% returns over the last 6 months and -62.06% over the last 12 months.